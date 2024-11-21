Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 21 (PTI) Fourth seeded Indian Karan Singh produced a clinical effort to beat compatriot Nitin Kumar Sinha to enter the quarterfinals of the ITF Kalaburagi Open here on Thursday.

Karan won 6-4 6-3, as three more Indian players sailed into the last eight stage.

Also Read | Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc and Other Exciting Mini-Battles To Watch Out for in India vs Australia 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Birthday boy and fifth seed Aryan Singh outclassed Manish Sureshkumar 6-3 6-3 while seventh seed Dev Javia overcame Mohammed Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia 5-7 6-2 6-2.

Later Sidharth Rawat prevailed over Indian-American Adhithya Ganesan 6-3 7-6.

Also Read | Serampore, West Bengal to Host First-Ever International Boxing Championship; Indian Boxer Surjit Singh and Nigerian Pugilist Victor to Clash in Exciting Bout.

However, it was curtains for local man SD Prajwal Dev as Russian Bogdan Bobrov took him in his stride.

The 27-year-old's workmanlike 6-2 6-3 victory over an error-prone Indian powered him into the quarterfinals. He takes on Aryan next.

Later, top-seeded Khumoyun Sultanov survived some anxious moments against an indisposed Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan.

The qualifier surprised Sultanov by matching him shot for shot and even taking a 4-3 lead in the opening set.

However, the 25-year-old Indian, who was running a temperature, just didn't have the energy to maintain the tempo.

Gasping for breath, Dheeraj called the doctor on court when down 0-2 in the second set.

Even though he did continue gamely, it was all over bar the shouting as Sultanov took the second set 6-0.

Results (Indians unless mentioned): Singles: Round 2: 6-Nick Chappell (USA) beat Anthony Susanto (Ina) 6-3, 6-2; 8-Maxim Zhukov (Rus) beat Rishab Agarwal 6-2, 6-1; 7-Dev Javia beat M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; 2-Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) beat SD Prajwal Dev 6-2, 6-3; 4-Karan Singh beat Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-3; Sidharth Rawat beat Adhithya Ganesan (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (7-0); 1-Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) beat Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan 6-4, 6-0; 5-Aryan Singh beat Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles (Quarters): Nick Chappell (USA)/ Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Yash Chaurasia/ Karan Singh 6-2, 7-5; Siddhant Banthia/ Vishnu Vardhan beat M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina)/ Rishi Reddy 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; 1-Egor Agafonov/ Bogdan Borbov (Rus) beat Adhithya Ganesan (USA)/ Aryan Shah 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-7; Rishab Agarwal/ Kabir Hans beat 4-Manish Sureshkumar/ Parikshit Somani 7-5, 6-3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)