The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team will kick off on November 22. The IND vs AUS opening Test will be hosted at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The five-match Test series between these two sides will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

The Asian Giants are coming to Australia after being whitewashed (3-0) at home against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Australia will aim to stop India from getting a hat trick of the Test series wins at their den. Previously, the Indian side secured two consecutive Test series victories in 2018-19 and 2020-21. The India cricket team has retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2017, having won four Test series in a row.

The opening Test between India and Australia will be played in Perth. In the past, the Perth pitch has produced bounce for the bowlers and has seen significant cracks as the game progresses. With India and Australia aiming for early dominance in the five-match Test series, let's see some mini-battles that could determine the outcome during the opening Test in Perth.

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc

India's star batter Virat Kohli and Australia's ace speedster Mitchell Starc's rivalry in Test cricket is a treat to watch. These two cricketers are the players who set the tone for their team. Talking about their head-to-head contest, Kohli has superb numbers against Starc in Tests. The former India captain has smashed 236 runs at an admirable average of 59.00. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, has dismissed Kohli four times in the longest format. Most Runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli to Steve Smith, Take A look At Highest Run-Scorers in India vs Australia Test Series Among Active Players.

Steve Smith vs Ravindra Jadeja

Steve Smith is one of the finest batters in international cricket at the moment. However, he has struggled to score runs against India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Smith has scored 270 runs at a decent average of 33.8 against Jadeja in Test cricket. However, the left-arm spinner has taken Smith's wicket eight times till now.

Rishabh Pant vs Nathan Lyon

Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon is expected to play a vital role for Australia during the opening Test against India. On the other hand, India's Rishabh Pant, known for his aggressive approach against spinners, will face Lyon. Nathan Lyon and Pant have been sharing a neck-to-neck contest against each other in Test cricket. Pant has amassed 229 runs off 347 balls at a good average of 45.8, whereas the Australian spinner has dismissed him five times.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Travis Head

In the last few years, Travis Head has given tough times to the Indian cricket team in international cricket. Head was the main architect of Australia's two ICC titles (ODI World Cup 2023 and World Test Championship 2021-23) victory over India. Veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah has a decent record over Travis Head in Tests. The right-arm speedster has dismissed twice, whereas Head has scored 50 runs in 126 balls against Bumrah. Most Wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nathan Lyon to Ravindra Jadeja, Take a Look at Highest Wicket-Takers in India vs Australia Test Series.

Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has superb technique against pacers in international cricket. However, the Indian stalwart has struggled to score runs against Australia pacer Pat Cummins in Tests. Kohli has scored 96 runs off 269 deliveries at a poor average of 19.2 against Cummins. The Australian pacer has taken Kohli's wicket five times in the longest format. With the opening Test becoming very crucial for India and Australia, the battle between Kohli and Cummins could swing the momentum in either team's favour.

With the India and Australia five-match Test series expected to be a blockbuster, the visitors will be looking to make a strong statement by winning their hat trick of Test series wins on Australian soil. A series win for India will improve their chances to reach the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final. Australia, on the other hand, is sitting at the top in the WTC 2023-25 standings, but they can't afford a series defeat.

