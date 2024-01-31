New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Agartala on Tuesday after he complained of unease, is "clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored".

Mayank was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he vomited and felt uneasy. He consumed liquid from a bottle that he believed contained drinking water during a flight.

Also Read | India Under-19 Football Team Lands in Dhaka for SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2024.

"This evening, cricketer Mayank Agarwal was transported from the MBB Airport Agartals to ILS Hospitals Agartala. He was experiencing some oral irritation and swelling on his lips. After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in emergency, he was admitted. For now, he's clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored," the hospital said in a release.

Mayank was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he vomited and felt unease.

Also Read | England’s Uncapped Spinner Shaoib Bashir Arrives in Visakhapatnam Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

IndiGo had said in a statement that the flight had to return to Agartala due to a medical emergency.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5177 operating from Agartala to Delhi returned to origin due to a medical emergency onboard. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. The aircraft took off again for its destination at 1620h," IndiGo said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) working secretary Basudeb Chakraborty said that Mayank during the flight drank from a bottle which led to his feeling sick.

"We sent TCA staff to the hospital, they conveyed that there was a bottle, Mayank drank it assuming that it was water and after drinking it he felt acidic and it gave a burning sensation," Basudeb told ANI.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Karnataka team manager, on Agarwal's behalf, has also requested the Tripura police to investigate the incident.

A written complaint has been signed and given to K Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Tripura West) and a case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala.

Mayank has been a crucial figure for Karnataka in domestic cricket this season. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy he has struck two hundreds and a half-century.

Karnataka are currently second in Group C with two wins, a draw and a defeat in four matches.

Vice-captain Nikin Jose is likely to take over the captaincy in Mayank's absence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)