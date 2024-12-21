New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Record 22-time champions Manipur eliminated Bengal, while Odisha ousted last year's runners up Haryana to set up a summit clash in the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

In the semi-final, Manipur struck three second-half goals to rout Bengal 3-0.

Dangmei Grace (53'), Naorem Priyangka Devi (55') and Hemam Shikly Devi (78') scored for Manipur.

Odisha, who won the title once in 2010-11, scored once in each half through Pyari Xaxa (10', 88') to enter the final for the seventh time.

This will be a repeat of the 2018-19 final when Manipur edged out Odisha 2-1.

The final is slated on Monday.

