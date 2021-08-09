During the recently concluded T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, if there was one name who impressed one and all it was leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan bowler troubled Indian batsmen and show is worth as a bowler in the shorter format of the game. It was apparent that Hasaranga will be approached by Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. And that’s what has happened. The Sri Lankan cricketer claimed that two IPL franchises have approached him recently. IPL 2021: CSK To Arrive in UAE August 14 or 15, Franchises Remain Positive on England Players’ Availability.

“Two IPL teams have approached me after the series against India. Getting a chance to play in the IPL is a big deal and it’s my dream to feature in the IPL one day,” Hasaranga said during a recent interaction with Lasith Malinga on latter’s youtube channel.

Here’s Hasaranga’s Chat With Lasith Malinga

Hasaranga was highest wicket-taker in the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka as he scalped seven wickets from three games, including the best figures of 4/9.

