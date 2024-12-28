Brisbane, Dec 28 (AP) Nick Kyrgios will make his return to tournament tennis at the Brisbane International when he takes on 21-year-old Giovanni Perricard of France.

It will be the first tour-level appearance by Kyrgios since the Stuttgart Open in June 2023. The 29-year-old Kyrgios has been mostly sidelined with career-threatening wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 US Open quarterfinals.

Kyrgios is also entered in the Australian Open beginning Jan. 12. It would be his first Grand Slam singles tournament in more than two years.

Kyrgios, who won the Brisbane International in 2018, will partner Novak Djokovic in doubles in Brisbane. Djokovic beat Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon singles final.

Djokovic is the No. 1-seeded player at the Brisbane International and will play Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the opening round following the singles draw held Saturday.

Kyrgios and Djokovic are in the top half of the singles draw and are not slated to play each other until the semifinals should they both win through. AP

