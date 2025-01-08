Vadodara, Jan 8 (PTI) Promising 15-year-old Hansini M of Tamil Nadu became the youngest ever champion in the Under-19 category at the Interstate Junior and Youth National Championship here on Wednesday.

Hansini overcame Haryana's Suhana Saini 4-2 in the final.

A Class 10 student at the PS Senior Secondary School, Mylapore, Chennai, Hansini's achievements are quite remarkable.

She was a member of the Indian Under-15 youth team and achieved a world ranking of 20 in 2024.

She also had won titles at the Under-13 National Championship in 2021, the Hopes tournament in 2021, besides holding the world No.1 rank in the Under-13 category.

Hansini, a recipient of the Khelo India scholarship awarded by the Government of India, had also clinched multiple gold medals at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender tournaments.

