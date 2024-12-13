Cuttack, Dec 13 (PTI) Defending champion Satish Kumar Karunakaran moved closer to another Super 100 title after reaching the men's singles semifinals of the Odisha Masters here on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Chennai, who won his maiden Super 100 title here last year and added a second crown at the Guwahati Masters last week, defeated compatriot Ayush Shetty, a bronze medallist at the 2023 World Junior Championships, 21-18, 12-21, 21-9 in a thrilling quarterfinal.

Karunakaran will next face fellow Indian Tharun Mannepalli, the National Championship runner-up. Mannepalli triumphed over Abhishek Saini 21-11, 21-6 in another quarterfinal.

In the other men's semifinal, Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar will meet Panitchaphong Teeraratsakul of Thailand. The Indian defeated China's Hu Zhe An 4-21, 21-19, 21-13 in his quarterfinal.

In women's singles, Tanvi Sharma will face Shriyanshi Valishetty in an all-Indian semifinal. Tanvi defeated compatriot Anmol Kharb 25-23, 21-16, while Shriyanshi triumphed 13-21, 21-10, 21-14 over Hong Kong's third-seeded Lo Sin Yan Happy.

In the mixed doubles, Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani, seeded second, will face Singapore's sixth seeds He Yongkai Terry and Jin Yu Jia in the semifinals.

In women's doubles, the sixth-seeded pair of Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat will meet Japan's Nanako Hara and Riko Kiyose in the semifinals.

In another women's doubles semifinal, fourth seeds Ashwini Bhatt and Shikha Gautam will take on China's Keng Shu Liang and Wang Ting Ge.

In men's doubles semifinals, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy and Sai Pratheek will face Japan's Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi.

