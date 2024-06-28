Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Test between India and South Africa here on Friday (Day 1).

India (1st innings):

Shafali Verma run out 205

Smriti Mandhana c Dercksen b Tucker 149

Satheesh Shubha c Jafta b de Klerk 15

Jemimah Rodrigues c de Klerk b Tucker 55

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) batting 42

Richa Ghosh batting 43

Extras: (B-11, LB-5) 16

Total: (For 4 wickets in 98 overs) 525

Fall of wickets: 1-292, 2-325, 3-411, 4-450.

Bowling: Masabata Klaas 14 -2-63-0, Annerie Dercksen -11- 0- 60-0, Nadine de Klerk 10-1-62-1, Tumi Sekhukhune 10-0-55-0, Nonkululeko Mlaba 24-1-113-0, Delmi Tucker 26-1-141-2, Sune Luus 3-0-15-0. PTI

