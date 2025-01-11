Auckland, Jan 11 (AP) Sri Lanka has won the toss and chosen to bat Saturday in the third one-day international against New Zealand at Eden Park.

New Zealand made one change to its lineup, naming spin-bowling allrounder Michael Bracewell in place of pacer Jacob Duffy. Sri Lanka named an unchanged lineup.

New Zealand holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by nine wickets and the second by 113 runs.

The match is New Zealand's last at home before the ODI-format Champions Trophy begins next month in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando. (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

