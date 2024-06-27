Texas [USA], June 27 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Priyanshu Rajawat and Malvika Bansod moved into the second round of the men's and women's singles events respectively of the US Open 2024 badminton tournament in Texas on Wednesday.

Currently ranked 40th, Priyanshu, defeated world No. 60 Jan Louda of Czechia 21-16, 21-18 in a game that lasted for 38 minutes at the Fort Worth Convention Centre in his round of 32 contest.

Priyanshu set the tone early in the game and took an early 5-1 lead into the first set. Louda came back from behind and levelled the scoreline at 6-6. Both shuttlers went toe-to-toe and were inseparable until 15-15.

The 22-year-old notched up his game and took four consecutive points to make the scoreline 19-15 and eventually went on to seal the first set.

In the second set, Louda looked to bounce back in the game to make the scoreline 5-3 in his favour.

Priyanshu retaliated and levelled the scoreline 13-13. He once again levelled up the game and went on to take a two-point lead, 16-14.

As the game approached its closing stage, Priyanshu outplayed Louda to seal a 21-18 win and secure his place in the next round.

Priyanshu will face world number 82 Huang Yu Kai of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

In the women's singles event, world number 49, Malvika got the better of 60th-ranked Kristin Kuuba of Estonia 21-14, 21-15.

The Indian shuttler eased to a comfortable win in the first set. In the second set, Malvika took a 10-2 lead and went on to seal a win.

Malvika will face world No. 65 Tereza Svabikova of Czechia in the second round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty endured a defeat against Jia Heng Jason Teh of Malaysia 21-18, 12-21, 12-21 in the first round of the men's singles. Despite winning the opening set, he lost two consecutive sets and crashed out of the competition.

In the mixed doubles event, Rohan Kapoor-Gadde Ruthvika Shivani lost 15-21, 21-18, 13-21 against Alexander Dunn and Julie MacPherson of Scotland in a game that lasted 50 minutes. (ANI)

