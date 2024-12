St John's [Antigua], December 6 (ANI): Pacers Marquino Mindley and Jediah Blades have been called for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at home to replace the seaming duo of Matthew Forde and Shamar Joseph in the West Indies squad.

Forde and Joseph have been battling injury and have been withdrawn from the playing group for the three-match series that commences in St Kitts & Nevis on December 8, with fellow quicks Marquino Mindley and Jediah Blades drafted into the 15-member squad.

Forde has been trying to shake off a thigh injury he picked up against England last month, while Joseph has been suffering from shin splints he picked up during the West Indies' recent Test series against Bangladesh.

Mindley wins his first international ODI call-up after being the leading wicket-taker during the recent Super 50 ODI tournament, while Blades is also in line to win his first cap after some strong performances at the same event.

All three ODI matches against Bangladesh will be held in St Kitts & Nevis, with the first contest on December 8 before further games on December 10 and December 12.

Series schedule:

First ODI: December 8, St Kitts & NevisSecond ODI: December 10, St Kitts & NevisThird ODI: December 12, St Kitts & Nevis

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Marquino Mindley, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd. (ANI)

