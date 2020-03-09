Srinagar Administration Steps Up Preparedness to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Srinagar administration is putting in place elaborate arrangements as part of preparedness to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus that is spreading around the world."Starting at the airport the administration has beefed up screening arrangements having set up five help-desks with strengthened support staff and is screening all arrivals including international and domestic travellers before allowing them to proceed to their respective destinations," an official statement read."Special announcements and outreach are being made at the airport in order to ensure that no one escapes the screening process. Similar arrangements are being made at the railway station to identify those requiring screening and quarantining," the statement added.The suspected cases will be shifted to quarantine facilities which have been set up across the district. These facilities have been set up at different private hospitals and nursing homes in addition to healthcare centres located in different health zones. "Twelve hotels located at two different areas have also been earmarked as quarantine facilities to be used if required. The administration has also set up isolation facilities where the affected or positive cases will be admitted for treatment. These have been set up at SKIMS Soura, SMHS, CD Hospital and SKIMS Bemina," the statement read.In addition to these arrangements, the administration has constituted tens of surveillance teams comprising officials from different departments to help tackle the situation quickly and effectively. Besides other tasks, these teams will be tasked with finding out suspected cases and reporting them to health authorities for testing and treatment if required.On the other hand, the health department has activated rapid response teams - one in each health zone of the district - across the district. These teams will be monitoring the situation round-the-clock and taking measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus."Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who is personally monitoring all these efforts visited some of these facilities to inspect arrangements. He also chaired two meetings to sensitise the concerned officials and review the arrangements being made in the district in regard to preparedness for preventing the spread of the pathogen in the district," it added.Across the country, efforts are being ramped up to tackle the situation.CBK Mohanty, Director of Odisha Medical Education and Training said: "We are trying our best to spread awareness among people on COVID-19 and to create a large number of beds in hospitals and quarantine facilities in the state." (ANI)

