New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday moved a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding suspension of business to discuss the "grave public health emergency caused by toxic air pollution in Delhi".

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday held a special debate on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', during which Union Home Minister Amit Shah and opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, traded barbs.

Earlier, the opposition claimed that the debate on Vande Mataram was politically timed ahead of the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections. However, Shah on Tuesday dismissed these allegations while asserting that critics "need to think afresh" about the national song's legacy and importance.

Speaking in the Upper House, Shah said some Opposition MPs had said the debate was linked to electoral politics in West Bengal. "Some people believe that because there are elections in Bengal, this discussion is being held. They want to link the glorification of Vande Mataram with the West Bengal elections. I think they need to reconsider their understanding," Shah said.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the ideological predecessors of the ruling party were working for the Britishers when his party leaders were being jailed during the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1921, while chanting 'Vande Mataram'.

"Your (BJP) history is that you were always against the freedom struggle and patriotic songs. When Mahatma Gandhi started the non-cooperation movement in 1921, lakhs of freedom fighters from the Congress went to jail chanting 'Vande Mataram'. What were you doing? You were working for the Britishers," he said.

Lok Sabha is set to continue discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the eighth day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari opened the debate yesterday, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extending the discussion from the opposition side, levelling serious accusations that the EC is colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "shape elections".

Gandhi said that vote theft was an anti-national act.

Apart from Gandhi, Senior Congress leaders were listed to participate in the debate on election reforms, including KC Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaikwad, Mohammed Javaid, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isa Khan, Ravi Mallu, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi, and S Jyotimani.

A total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The upper house of Parliament is also set to take up discussion on electoral reforms after further discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on Wednesday.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to initiate the discussion on SIR.

The opposition parties were demanding a debate on SIR for months, with Congress alleging discrepancies in the voter list.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19. (ANI)

