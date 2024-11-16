Kolkata, November 16: The West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested two more persons and lodged 27 FIRs in connection with the ongoing tablet scheme scam, a senior police officer said. In all 1,911 out of 16 lakh students of state-run schools in West Bengal have fallen victim to a cyber fraud linked to the state government's ‘Taruner Swapno' scheme, which provides Rs 10,000 to Class 10 and 12 students to purchase tablets. WB Education Minister Vows Action Against Fraudsters in Rs 10,000 Tablet Allocation Scam.

"We have lodged 120 cases and arrested 13 more people for their alleged involvement in the case. However, the number of students defrauded in the matter remains at 1911," the officer said. Police have formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the matter and identify those responsible for defrauding the students.

