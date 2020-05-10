Mumbai: Wall Collapse in Kandivali, Five Feared Trapped, Three Rescued

Wall Collapse (Photo Credits: ANI/ Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 10: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday informed that few people were feared to be trapped under the debris after a wall of a house collapsed in Kandivali (West) area of Mumbai.

According to NDRF, so far three people have been rescued."Four to five people possibly trapped after wall of a house collapsed in Kandivali (West) area of Mumbai. 3 people rescued till now," the NDRF said. A rescue operation is underway at the mishap site.

