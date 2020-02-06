Two Low-intensity IEDs Recovered in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Two suspected low-intensity Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been recovered here by police on Wednesday."Based on credible information, we have conducted search and recovered two suspected IEDs from two different places. One was found near the Paltan Bazar police station while the other from the Paan Bazar area," said MP Gupta, Commissioner of Police (CP), Guwahati."I suspect these to be of low-intensity. As per the preliminary investigation, it might be ULFA's work but we are investigating," he added.Further, details are awaited (ANI)

