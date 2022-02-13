Actor Dane DeHaan, who was recently cast in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', will be teaming up with Sophie Turner to lead the upcoming crime thriller 'Wardriver'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this project is a splashy new addition to Berlin's virtual European Film Market (EFM). Written and directed by Daniel Casey, best known for penning 'F9: The Fast Saga', the film is due to start principal photography this summer in Los Angeles. Sophie Turner Lauds Blake Lively for Sharing Post-Baby Body Struggles, Bond Over Body Image Issues.

Star Thrower Entertainment's Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum, will produce 'Wardriver' alongside David M. Wulf. The film follows a brilliant, tech-savvy thief called Cole (DeHaan) who has a highly specialized skillset and uses it to commit robberies from his laptop. When Oscar, a criminal with a dangerous past, discovers Cole's unique talents, he forces him to hack into the bank account of the young, seemingly wealthy Sarah (Turner) and empty it of nearly a million dollars.

Cole soon discovers that a powerful, mob-connected lawyer has been using Sarah to hide his money. Seeking to bail her out of danger, Cole initiates a plan to replace the stolen money and begins to fall for Sarah. Ignoring warning signs that something greater is amiss, Cole soon finds himself pulled into an elaborate web of lies, deceit and betrayal.

"I'm beyond excited to be working with Dane DeHaan and Sophie Turner on Wardriver. Both are incredible performers and gifted, talented artists in the truest sense. I know I speak not only for myself but also for the amazing teams at Star Thrower Entertainment and Highland Film Group in saying that I can't wait to see them bring the roles of Cole and Sarah to life," said Casey. The Staircase: Dane DeHaan Joins the Cast of Sophie Turner, Colin Firth's HBO Max Series.

Alongside 'Oppenheimer', DeHaan is also starring in 'McCarthy', the biopic of Senator Joseph McCarthy, in which he's set to play Roy Cohn. Turner, meanwhile, has the Netflix feature 'Strangers' alongside Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams coming up. As per The Hollywood Reporter, apart from 'Wardriver', both DeHaan and Turner will also be appearing together in the HBO Max miniseries 'The Staircase', based on the 2004 French true-crime docuseries.

