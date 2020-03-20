Will Appeal to SC for Guidelines to Ensure Delay Tactics in Nirbhaya's Case Are Not Repeated: Asha Devi

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Soon after all the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case were hanged to death at Tihar Jail here early Friday, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said she will appeal to Supreme Court to issue guidelines to ensure that in future, nobody adopts delaying tactics employed in her daughter's case."There is a hearing on March 23. We will appeal to the Supreme Court to lay down guidelines so that the delay tactics used in Nirbhaya's case are not repeated in other cases. The process of availing legal remedies by death row convicts should be time bound," Asha Devi told mediapersons here."In cases of more than one convict, they should be allowed to only file their curative petition and mercy pleas etc together and not separately," she added.Asked whether she is planning to celebrate, Asha Devi said, "We have not thought anything like this."She added, "Today, I can say that I am proud of my daughter because of her people know me as Nirbhaya's mother. If she would have been here today, then I would have been known as a doctor's mother, but now I am known as Nirbhaya's mother... My dharma as a mother has been fulfilled today."The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail today.The hanging was carried out as per schedule after a three-judge Supreme Court bench rejected the final plea by the convicts' lawyer AP Singh to stay their execution in a late-night hearing.The four convicts, along with two others including Ram Singh and a juvenile, had raped and brutally tortured a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim died a few days later after battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and later at a Singapore hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)