New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan at the shrine of the famous mystic saint, Hazrat Amir Khusro, in New Delhi today.

A group of 178 Pakistani Zaireen visiting India to participate in the 721 Urs celebrations of Hazrat Amir Khusro were also present on the occasion.

Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami warmly received the Charge d'Affaires and the Pakistani Zaireen at the Dargah. After laying the traditional chaddar at the shrine, the participants offered prayers for Pakistan's progress and prosperity.

The Charge d'Affaires and Zaireen also paid obeisance at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, located in the same compound. The Sajjadah Nasheen also performed the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the Charge d' Affaires and group leader of the Zaireen.

Speaking on the occasion, the Charge d' Affaires said that Hazrat Amir Khusro used the instrument of poetry to syncretise Islamic traditions and symbols with the local cultural milieu. The medium of Qawwali is Hazrat Amir Khusru's abiding contribution to spreading a message of love and harmony in an idiom that is both timeless as well as sublime.

The representatives of the Zaireen expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the High Commission for facilitating their visit.

The visit of Pakistani Zaireen is covered under the framework of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

In September 2024, a delegation of 81 Pakistani Zaireen, accompanied by Asif Khan, Deputy Head of Mission at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, laid the traditional chaddar at the Dargah of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir at Kaliyar Sharif.

The visit marked the delegation's participation in the 756th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Sabir, which is being held from September 14 to 20, 2024. (ANI)

