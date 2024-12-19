Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 19 (ANI/WAM): Spain emerged victorious, claiming their sixth consecutive win in the mixed team trials of the 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships that kicked off in Abu Dhabi on December 17.

The nation showcased the depth and talent of their riders, though the victory came after a fierce and closely contested battle. Spain was one of six nations that fielded the maximum of five riders - one for each section, with Slovakia and Italy fielding fewer riders (four and three, respectively).

Also Read | South Korea: Number of Unmarried People Over Age 40 Jumps 6.7 Times for Men and 5.7 Times for Women in 2020, Shows Government Report.

The 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships kicked off in Abu Dhabi on December 17 with Spain, France, and Germany taking home the medals in the mixed team trials event. The event is running from December 17-22, in Abu Dhabi. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)