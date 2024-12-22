Kinshasa, Dec 22 (AP) Thirty-eight people are confirmed dead, and over 100 remain missing after an overloaded ferry in the Congo capsized late on Friday night, according to local officials and eyewitnesses.

Twenty people are confirmed to have been rescued so far.

The boat was travelling on the Burisa river in the northeast of the Congo as part of a convoy of other vessels, and the passengers were primarily merchants returning home for Christmas, said Joseph Joseph Kangolingoli, the mayor of Ingende, the last town before the site of the accident. (AP)

