London, Jan 23 (AP) Five people have been treated following a stabbing on Thursday morning in south London, according to London's Ambulance Service.

London's Metropolitan Police said a man has been arrested following the stabbing in Croydon. British media reports said the stabbing happened near an Asda supermarket.

The ambulance service said one person was taken to a major trauma centre in London and four other people were hospitalized.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London's Air Ambulance,” the service said.

Authorities didn't provide a motive for the stabbing. (AP)

