Beirut [Lebanon], November 17 (ANI/WAM): The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced today that Israeli airstrikes across various areas in Lebanon resulted in the death of 7 people while 65 others were wounded over the past 24 hours.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the total toll since the beginning of the aggression up until yesterday has reached 3,452 dead and 14,664 wounded.

In the past 24 hours, 145 airstrikes and shelling attacks were recorded on various regions of Lebanon, bringing the total number of assaults since the beginning of the aggression to 13,222. (ANI/WAM)

