Magdeburg, Dec 21 (AP) A 9-year-old was among the five people killed in the Christmas market attack in the German city of Magdeburg, an official said Saturday.

City official Ronni Krug said he didn't have further information on the adults who were killed. He said there were a total of 205 victims, including the five dead. He said that 41 people were seriously or very seriously injured.

Prosecutor Horst Nopens said the suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and bodily harm. He is currently being questioned. (AP)

