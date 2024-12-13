Lahore/Karachi, Dec 13 (PTI) A farm worker belonging to minority Ahmadi community was shot dead on Friday allegedly for his faith in Sindh province of Pakistan, police said.

Ameer Hassan, 40, was on his way to his home after the morning prayers when he was fatally shot by two unknown assailants in Fazl Bhambro area of Mirpurkhas district in Sindh.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police said they were investigating the claim by Hassan's family that he was killed for his faith as he had recently received threats from religious extremists.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) spokesperson Amir Mahmood also reiterated the claim that Hassan was gunned down by religious extremists because of his faith.

He said Hassan's 12-year-old son witnessed the horrible incident. The victim leaves behind two sons and three daughters.

“This is the sixth such faith-based Ahmadi killing this year,” he told PTI.

Last week, an Ahmadi trader was axed to death in Rawalpindi by religious extremists.

Mahmood said the Ahmadi community continues to suffer at the hands of extremists with no accountability of the culprits. “The government must put an end to the hate speech and violence against the community,” he demanded.

Although Ahmadis consider themselves Muslims, Pakistan's Parliament in 1974 declared the community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were not just banned from calling themselves Muslims but were also barred from practising aspects of Islam.

