Ajman [UAE], November 30 (ANI/WAM): Marwan Hussein Al Shaali, Member of Ajman Chamber's Board of Directors, participated in the 13th Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum held in Athens, Greece.

The forum aimed to enhance economic cooperation, increase the volume of Arab-Hellenic investments, and explore partnership opportunities, with a focus on developing mutual investments in the energy and construction sectors.

The forum was attended by officials and representatives from government and economic institutions of Arab countries and Greece, along with leaders of companies, entrepreneurs, experts, and specialists in the fields of energy, construction, and related sectors.

Al Shaali commended the UAE-Greece relations, emphasising the mutual commitment of both countries to diversifying areas of cooperation, increasing bilateral trade, and promoting mutual investments.

He reiterated Ajman Chamber's commitment to enhancing and expanding cooperation with Greece and organising future forums between the business communities of Ajman and Greece to support the growth of trade and mutual investments.

Al Shaali also emphasised the importance of the forum as a strategic platform for strengthening Arab-Hellenic economic relations, particularly highlighting the energy and construction sectors as some of the fastest-growing and most impactful in promoting sustainable economic development and increasing joint investment opportunities.

He noted that these sectors hold strategic significance in the UAE, particularly in Ajman, stressing that the emirate offers an ideal environment for investment growth in both sectors. This is due to Ajman's strategic location and advanced infrastructure, which supports the aspirations of investors and entrepreneurs.

Al Shaali further pointed out that the real estate, building, and construction sectors contributed 29 per cent to the GDP of Ajman in 2023.

The forum focused on a series of sessions covering a range of topics, including "Successive Changes and Opportunities for Traditional Energy Alternatives," "Electrical Interconnection Projects," "Capabilities and Investment Opportunities in Energy," "Green Energy Project Map," "Clean Energy," "Infrastructure and Construction Projects," "Opportunities for Cooperation in Energy and Infrastructure Projects," "Sustainability, Innovation, and Smart Technology in City Development and Future Cities," as well as "Green Buildings and Construction Industry Technologies."

On the sidelines of the forum, Al Shaali held a series of bilateral meetings with Greek officials and representatives from Arab countries participating in the forum. The discussions centred on ways to enhance joint cooperation, expand investment opportunities in the energy and construction sectors, and explore possibilities for organising future bilateral forums. (ANI/WAM)

