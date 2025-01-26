Cairo [Egypt], January 26 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Parliament condemned the targeting of the Saudi hospital in El Fasher, western Sudan, which resulted in the death and injury of several civilians.

It reaffirmed that the targeting of public institutions, medical facilities, and civilian infrastructure constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws, conventions, and norms.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders for Their Greetings on India's 76th R-Day.

In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament called for the full protection of healthcare, humanitarian workers, and civilians, stressing that infrastructure and medical facilities should not be drawn into the ongoing crisis.

The Parliament urged all parties concerned to adhere to the Jeddah Declaration, signed on 15th April 2023, which calls for a ceasefire and the respect and protection of public facilities, the avoidance of targeting innocent civilians, and the pursuit of a peaceful, sustainable solution to the Sudanese crisis. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Russian President Vladimir Putin Extends Greetings to Indian Counterpart Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi on Occasion of Gantantra Diwas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)