Balochistan [Pakistan], November 24 (ANI): A Baloch fisherman was killed, and another was injured in an alleged attack by Pakistani coastguards in the Jiwani area of Gwadar district.

Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), stated that the incident took place when a fishing boat carrying Abdul Ghaffar Baloch and Abdul Sadiq was rammed by coastguards. Abdul Ghaffar died at the scene, while Abdul Sadiq sustained injuries.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1860354457290309854

In a statement on X, Paank said, "Abdul Ghaffar Baloch was brutally killed, and Abdul Sadiq was injured after Pakistani coastguard Major Ahmed ordered an attack, crushing their fishing boat. This blatant misuse of power and violence against civilians must be investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable."

According to the Balochistan Post, Baloch fishermen claim that their livelihoods are being increasingly endangered. Many rely solely on the sea for income, yet they face numerous challenges, including illegal deep-sea trawling and alleged harassment and attacks by security forces.

Local fishermen have accused the Coast Guard of specifically targeting them during fishing trips, with allegations that those who resist are either forcibly disappeared or killed. "We face harassment while trying to make a living. Events like these make our lives intolerable," said one fisherman.

In recent weeks, residents of Gwadar have reported multiple instances of alleged misconduct by the Coast Guard, including incidents where fishing boats were rammed, resulting in loss of life.

Gwadar is crucial to Pakistan's economic goals and is frequently referred to as the "crown jewel" of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). However, local residents claim they have been sidelined in their own land.

Despite the city's strategic significance, many residents depend on fishing as their main livelihood and endure ongoing difficulties, such as inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of clean water, and scarce job opportunities.

Protests, including sit-ins, have become more common in Gwadar in response to these grievances. Activists accuse the authorities of ignoring their issues. "The government has made promises, but nothing has improved for us," said a local resident.

Pakistani Coast Guard officials have not yet addressed the allegations concerning the attack in Jiwani. (ANI)

