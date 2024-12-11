New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday briefed members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on the 'Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship' and conveyed that the neighbouring country has assured action against perpetrators of violence against minorities, sources said.

The sources said Misri, who visited Dhaka on December 9, provided a detailed briefing on Bangladesh.

The Foreign Secretary is learnt to have told the committee that, contrary to media reports, the Yunus administration did not discuss reviewing any agreements.

Sources said most members, cutting across party lines, enquired about former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Misri told the media that India desires positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship and that the relationship is people-centric.

The Foreign Secretary told reporters in Dhaka that he had a frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views with his interlocutors and discussed the entire gamut of issues in the "extremely important bilateral relationship".

He raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials.

"We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities.. We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties... I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority," Misri told reporters in Dhaka.

He highlighted India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

During the visit, Misri called on the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Dr. Muhammad Yunus and the Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain. He held Foreign Office Consultations with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Jashim Uddin.

It was the first high-level visit from India to Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina was deposed as Prime Minister in August this year and since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office.

There have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples. The arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 led to protests.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. (ANI)

