Khan Younis, Jan 30 (AP) A line of white buses carrying Palestinian prisoners set to be released Thursday left Ofer prison in the West Bank.

The buses made their way toward Beitunah, near the occupied West Bank City of Ramallah where relatives and celebrations awaited.

Israel was releasing 110 Palestinian prisoners on Thursday in exchange for Israeli hostages freed from Gaza. The prisoner-for-hostage swap marked the third round of exchanges as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas entered its second week. (AP)

