Beijing, August 26: China on Wednesday fired two missiles including an "aircraft-carrier killer" into the South China Sea as an act of "warning" to the United States after a US spy plane allegedly intruded into its army's no-fly airspace, a source close to the Chinese military told the South China Morning Post.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Defense Ministry had alleged that a US Air Force RC-135S reconnaissance aircraft flew across the South China Sea during the Chinese military drill entered a restricted airspace. US Sanctions 24 Chinese Companies, Individuals to Counter Beijing’s ‘Expansionist Agenda’ in South China Sea.

"This is China's response to the potential risks brought by the increasingly frequent incoming US warplanes and military vessels in the South China Sea," the source was quoted as saying. "China doesn't want the neighbouring countries to misunderstand Beijing's goals."

South China Morning Post reported that one of the missiles, a DF-26B, was launched from the northwestern province of Qinghai, while the other, a DF-21D, lifted off from Zhejiang province in the east. Both were fired into an area between Hainan province and the Paracel Islands, the source said.

