Wellington (New Zealand), April 24 (ANI): Kermadec Islands of New Zealand was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time.
Also Read | Imran Khan in Danger? Terror Outfit Planning To Target Former Pakistan PM, Says Defence Ministry Report.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.
Also Read | Nepal: Man-Eater Tigress Captured in Kanchanpur, Brought to Jawalakhel Central Zoo.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)