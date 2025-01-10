Peshawar, Jan 10 (AP) At least four people were killed and several injured as firing broke out during a jirga (tribal council) called for arranging rapprochement between two rival groups in a village in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said.

The bloodbath happened at Gandi Chowk, near Al-Nasir Hotel in Lakki Marwat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the jirga between two Waziri tribes turned violent, resulting in firing.

“Four people were killed, and several others injured in the shootout. The deceased and the injured have been shifted to a local hospital,” police said.

A team reached the site and initiated the investigation, police said, adding the accused fled from the scene soon after the incident.

