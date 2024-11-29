Fiuggi [Italy], November 29 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of G7 nations and European Union's High Representative expressed concern over the human rights situation in China, particularly in regions such as Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as the continued erosion of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

The statement of G7 Foreign Ministers EU's High Representative was released following the meeting held at Italy. The leaders termed sentencing of 45 pro-democracy politicians and activists a further deterioration of democratic participation and pluralism.

In a statement, G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US and the High Representative of the EU, said, "We remain concerned by the human rights situation in China, including in Xinjiang and Tibet. We remain concerned by the erosion of civil society, human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong."

"The sentencing of 45 pro-democracy politicians and activists marks a further deterioration of democratic participation and pluralism, which undermines confidence in the rule of law as enshrined in the Hong Kong Basic Law, and therefore Hong Kong's and the People's Republic of China's international legal obligations. We urge China and the Hong Kong authorities to abide by their international human rights commitments and legal obligations," the statement added.

The international organisations have lamented the jail sentences of 45 Hong Kong opposition figures convicted of "conspiring to subvert state power" under the city's National Security Law. It is seen as a direct challenge to both Hong Kong's legal autonomy and China's international legal obligations under various agreements.

The disproportionate use of the National Security Law in China is a threat to the independence and human rights in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

Since the enactment of the law, Hong Kong's human rights situation has deteriorated, with nearly 300 individuals arrested for breaching the National Security Law or colonial-era sedition laws. The recent introduction of the Article 23 legislation has intensified repression and further stifled opposition voices in the city.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministers of G7 nations have also expressed concerns regarding situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterated opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

Expressing concern over China's action in the East and South China Seas, the G7 ministers said, "We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. We reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. There is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea."

The G7 nations expressed opposition to China's militarization and coercive and intimidation activities in the South China Sea. The Foreign Ministers of G7 nations expressed opposition to oppose China's dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea and its repeated obstruction of countries' freedom of navigation and overflight.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministers of G7 nations and EU's High Representative said, "We reiterate our opposition to China's militarization and coercive and intimidation activities in the South China Sea. We re-emphasize the universal and unified character of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and reaffirm its important role in setting out the legal framework that governs all activities in the oceans and seas."

"We continue to oppose China's dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea and its repeated obstruction of countries' freedom of navigation and overflight. We express deep concern over the increasing use of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons against Philippine and Vietnamese vessels. We reiterate that the award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal on 12 July 2016 is a significant milestone, which is legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings and a useful basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties," they added. (ANI)

