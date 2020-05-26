World News | Global Coronavirus Count Surpasses 5.3 Million, Toll over 342,000

World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], May 26 (Sputnik/ANI): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe has surpassed 5.3 million, while the global toll is more than 342,000, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

There have been over 102,790 new cases registered worldwide, bringing the overall number to 5,307,298, as per the WHO estimations.

The number of deaths has increased by 4,383 to 342,070.

On March 11, the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. (Sputnik/ANI)

