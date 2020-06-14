Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Global Coronavirus Count Surpasses 7.5 Million: WHO

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:32 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Global Coronavirus Count Surpasses 7.5 Million: WHO
World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], June 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed the landmark of 7.5 million, with 142,672 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,055 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 423,349 fatalities, according to the report.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 7,553,182, as stated in the report.

The plurality of cases and deaths -- 3.64 million and 196,440, respectively -- remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases (2 million) and fatalities (113,757). (Sputnik/ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Americas Geneva United States World Health Organization
You might also like
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
News

Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Festivals & Events

Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
World

Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Hollywood

Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Chris Evans Birthday: The Best Moments of the Actor as Captain America in the MCU
Hollywood

Chris Evans Birthday: The Best Moments of the Actor as Captain America in the MCU
Chris Evans Birthday Special: 10 Insanely Good Looking Pictures of the Captain America Actor that Will Make you Ditch Your Boyfriend
Hollywood

Chris Evans Birthday Special: 10 Insanely Good Looking Pictures of the Captain America Actor that Will Make you Ditch Your Boyfriend
Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban
Sports

Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement