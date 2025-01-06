Toronto, Jan 6 (AP) One person likely to seek power in the Liberal Party after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation is Mark Carney, the former head of the Bank of Canada and later the Bank of England.

Carney has long been interested in entering politics and becoming prime minister, and Trudeau tried to recruit him to join his government.

Carney in a post on X thanked Trudeau for his contributions and sacrifices. He adds: “Wishing you the best for your next chapters”. (AP)

