New Delhi, July 2: Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that a drone was spotted at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on June 26.

MEA said it has taken up the matter officially with Pakistan and has asked for an investigation.

"Drone was spotted over the premises of Indian High Commission in Islamabad on June 26 this year. This has been taken up officially with the Government of Pakistan. We expect Pakistan to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such breach of security," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the weekly media briefing. Drone Spotted Inside Indian High Commision in Islamabad, India Strongly Objected to This Security Breach.

ANI has learnt that the drone that was spotted inside the premises of the mission was allegedly on a snooping mission and was trying to capture footage of a diplomatic event.

It has been seen as a big security breach by India. This comes in the backdrop of the Jammu incident where drones dropped explosive material inside the air force station.

Security agencies are investigating the matter and have said that Pakistan's role in the incident cannot be ruled out.

The National Investigation Agency is probing the incident which is seen as a very serious and new security challenge for India.

