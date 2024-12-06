India and Rwanda held second India-Rwanda Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi (Photo/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): India and Rwanda held the second India-Rwanda Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Thursday.

The consultations provided a platform for reviewing bilateral relations, including political, trade, defence, and energy cooperation, as well as exploring new avenues for collaboration.

"The Second India-Rwanda Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were held in New Delhi on December 5, 2024. The Indian side was led by Shri Mayank Singh, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi and the Rwandan side was led by Mr. Virgile Rwanyagatare, Director General (Asia, Pacific and Middle East Affairs), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Government of Rwanda." the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The second India-Rwanda FOC provided an opportunity to review the action points of the First India-Rwanda FOC held in Kigali on May 3, 2018. Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, including political, trade and investment, defence, energy, agriculture, health, education, digital platforms, Lines of Credit, human resource development and capacity-building initiatives, cultural and youth exchanges and people-to-people contacts. Cooperation in new areas such as space, critical and emerging technologies, cyber security, HA&DR and mining were also discussed.

India reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Rwanda on all aspects of their strategic partnership. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, including cooperation at the United Nations and other international organisations, the MEA added.

Meanwhile, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs also said that the consultations between India and Rwanda provided a comprehensive platform for reviewing bilateral relations, including political, trade, energy, agriculture, health, education, as well as cultural exchanges.

Sharing a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "The 2nd India-Rwanda FoC co-chaired by Mayank Singh, Jt. Secy(E&SA) & Virgile Rwanyagatare, DG(Asia, Pacific & Middle East Affairs) @RwandaMFA, were held today in New Delhi."

"Both sides reviewed all facets of bilateral relations including political, trade & investment, defence, energy, agriculture, health, education, digital platforms, human resource development & capacity building initiatives, cultural & youth exchanges and people-to-people contacts," the post added. (ANI)

