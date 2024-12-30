Tel Aviv, Dec 30 (AP) An Israeli hospital says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone successful prostate surgery.

Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Centre said his prostate was removed late Sunday.

Netanyahu was placed under full anesthesia for the procedure. Doctors said he was awake and recovering Sunday night. Netanyahu's office had said Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close ally, would serve as acting prime minister during the procedure.

Doctors ordered the operation after detecting an infection last week. Netanyahu is expected to remain hospitalised for several days. (AP)

