Jerusalem, Dec 16 (AP) The Israeli military said a projectile launched from Yemen triggered sirens across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on Monday afternoon.

The projectile was intercepted outside of Israel's borders, the military said, without providing details on what type of projectile was intercepted.

There were no reports of casualties or major damage, according to Israel's emergency services.

The Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels, known as the Houthis, have repeatedly fired drones and missiles toward Israel since the start of the war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, but nearly all of those weapons have been intercepted.

In July, an Iranian-made drone launched by the Houthis struck Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding 10 others. Israel responded with a wave of airstrikes on Houthi-held areas of Yemen, including the port city of Hodeidah.

The Houthis have also been attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden - attacks they say won't stop until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

Turkey condemns Israeli plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights

ANKARA, Turkey - A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said Monday the decision marked a “new stage in Israel's goal of expanding its borders through occupation,” adding that Ankara was concerned that the move would harm efforts to establish peace and stability in Syria.

“The international community must show the necessary reaction to Israel and ensure that the illegal activities of (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's government come to an end,” the statement read.

Qatar also condemned the decision, calling it “a new episode in a series of Israeli aggressions on Syrian territories and a blatant violation of international law.”

The Israeli government approved Netanyahu's plan on Sunday with the aim to encourage population growth in the area.

Israel captured the Golan Heights in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it, though the international community except for the US regards it as occupied. Israeli figures show the remote territory is home to about 50,000 people, about half of them Jewish Israelis and the other half Arab Druze, many of whom still consider themselves Syrians.

Mourners in Gaza gather for funeral of Al Jazeera journalist

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip - In central Gaza's Nuseirat urban refugee camp, mourners carried Monday the body of Ahmad Baker Al-Louh, 39, a Palestinian journalist working for Al Jazeera, from the hospital through the streets. His blue bulletproof vest rested atop him.

Al-Louh was killed the day before in a strike on a point for Gaza's civil defence agency and Al Jazeera said had been covering rescue operations of a family wounded in an earlier bombing when he was killed.

Sunday's strike also killed three civil defence workers, including the local head of the agency, according to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. The civil defence is Gaza's main rescue agency and operates under the Hamas-run government.

Israeli strike kills 10 in Gaza City

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip - The 10 included a family of four, Palestinian medics said Monday, as the Israel-Hamas war raged on for the 14th month in the Gaza Strip.

The strike late Sunday hit a house in Gaza City's eastern Shijaiyah neighbourhood, according to the Health Ministry's ambulance and emergency service. Rescuers recovered the bodies of 10 people from under the rubble, including those of two parents and their two children, it said. (AP)

