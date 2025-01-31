Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that during its anti-terrorist operation in Jenin, soldiers of the Haruv special forces unit killed the two terrorists they encountered on Thursday.

However, in the fighting, IDF Sgt Liam Hezi was killed and five other fighters were wounded.

Haruv forces continue to operate in Jenin.

During the operation yesterday, the fighters searched inside a building in the area, and encountered at close range two terrorists who had barricaded themselves in it.

After several hours, soldiers of the Haruv patrol and other forces surrounded the building to which the two terrorists fled and killed them. (ANI/TPS)

