Tokyo [Japan], January 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his official visit to Japan, engaged in high-level meetings with key stakeholders, including government officials, business leaders, and investors, to promote investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Alongside his diplomatic engagements, he also visited the revered Senso-ji Buddhist temple, highlighting the cultural and historical ties between India and Japan.

During his visit, CM Yadav emphasised Japan's significance in Buddhism and underscored the importance of strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two nations. "Japan has great significance when it comes to Buddhism. During my official visit here, I held meetings with officials of Japan's Foreign Ministry and various investors over investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. It is also PM Modi's vision that India and Japan work together, and we are here to make it a reality. While we continue our official work, we are also trying to better understand the culture here. I hope Mahatma Gautam Buddha will bless both the nations and we will work forward," Yadav said.

One of the key meetings was with Daiki Arai, Director of A&D Medical, where CM Yadav introduced the 75-acre Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Park in Ujjain to leading medical device manufacturers. He highlighted the availability of prime land at highly subsidised rates, positioning Madhya Pradesh as an attractive destination for companies seeking to establish medical facilities. The discussion aimed to attract investment in healthcare technology and pharmaceutical manufacturing, which would enhance the state's industrial and healthcare infrastructure.

CM Yadav also met Yuji Fukasawa, Chair of the Committee on South Asia at Keidanren and Chairman of East Japan Railway Company, where discussions centered on Japan's world-renowned railway technology and its potential applications in Madhya Pradesh. In a separate engagement, he held talks with Susumu Kataoka, President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), further reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's commitment to fostering economic collaborations with Japanese enterprises.

The Indian Embassy in Japan highlighted the CM's efforts in strengthening bilateral investment ties, stating on X, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, H.E. Dr. Mohan Yadav met H.E. Ms. Yuriko Koike, Hon'ble Governor of Tokyo. Invited participation at the 'Global Investors Summit 2025,' a flagship investment promotion event being held on 24th & 25th February 2025 in Bhopal."

CM Yadav himself took to X to share details of his discussions, stating, "A detailed discussion on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh was held during a meeting with Mr. Yuji Fukasawa, Chairman of the South Asia Committee of Keidanren and President of East Japan Railway Company, at the Imperial Hotel, Japan. In this meeting, the Indian Ambassador to Japan and his delegation. Mr. Fukasawa expressed keen interest in visiting Madhya Pradesh and exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with the state. The meeting also featured an insightful exchange on Japan's world-renowned railway technology and its potential applications."

Further reinforcing the state's investment potential, CM Yadav and his team elaborated on Japan's growing interest in Madhya Pradesh. His team stated, "Japanese investors are increasing their engagement in Indore, with a new factory planned to manufacture high-quality tires, aligning with the rising demand for SUVs in India. This significant investment signals Japan's commitment to expanding its footprint in India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh."

Yadav highlighted Japan's existing business presence in India, stating, "Japan has more than 14,000 companies in India. By linking these companies to Madhya Pradesh, we shared, especially for the possibilities of economic investment. Programs can be organised for investment for 50 years, which plays a big role. Could explain our point of view well. Especially through our IT medical device, electronic auto component energy mining system, in this way. We are giving these things for investment when it will arrive. Japanese companies will also be able to cover it well in this way. We can also ask for housing call customised special packages and many types of special packages for Japan, through which Japanese companies." (ANI)

