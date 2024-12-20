Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has appealed to the Pakistan government to address the growing restrictions on media freedom in Pakistan, highlighting the use of various tactics to suppress dissent, as reported by The News International.

During a meeting on Thursday, the media body's executive committee discussed the challenges faced by journalists and expressed serious concerns over the state of media freedom in the country.

The News International reported that AEMEND's statement pointed out the ongoing legal and political pressure faced by journalists and media organizations. The body discussed issues including restrictions on freedom of expression, ongoing legal cases against journalists, and the controversial Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance.

They also raised concerns over unwarranted curbs on social media, internet shutdowns, and vague notices issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) that have caused financial losses to media outlets.

In its statement, AEMEND criticised PEMRA for its role in pressuring television channels, accusing the authorities of using illegal tactics to exert control over the media. "This one-sided portrayal of the situation is severely damaging the media's credibility," AEMEND said, calling PEMRA's actions a form of media suppression.

The body also highlighted the increasing targeting of journalists under the guise of moral and legal restrictions on social media. Notices and legal cases have been filed to intimidate media professionals and influence editorial coverage. The disruption of internet services and issues with social media apps were also pointed out as hindrances to journalistic work.

AEMEND also expressed concern over the financial harm caused to media organizations through the withholding of advertisements based on disapproval of their editorial policies. The body condemned the political boycott of television channels, labelling it undemocratic and harmful to democracy.

AEMEND urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders to investigate the state of media freedom and take responsibility for addressing the issue. (ANI)

