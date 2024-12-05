Kathmandu, Dec 5 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Thursday that his four-day official visit to China has further deepened bilateral ties, asserting that Nepal can take maximum benefit from the agreement signed by the two sides under the Belt and Road Initiative framework.

Oli, who returned home after concluding his official visit to China, made the remarks while talking to the media at the Tribhuvan International Airport upon arrival.

"Nepal–China relations have further deepened after my visit. This will certainly benefit Nepal," Oli said.

"During my visit, agreements were signed on various projects under the Belt and Road Initiative framework, from which Nepal can take maximum benefit,” he said, adding that the two sides will later hold discussion and sign separate agreements under each project.

Nepal and China have signed the much-awaited framework agreement on the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), paving the way for enhanced economic cooperation on the projects.

The BRI is a mega connectivity project that connects China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe.

Though Nepal and China signed the BRI agreement in 2017, not a single project has been implemented under the framework. However, the details of the BRI cooperation framework agreement have not been made public.

During his visit, Prime Minister Oli met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders. The two countries inked 10 agreements and understandings, including the BRI cooperation framework agreement, the MoU on Nepal–China Trade Promotion, the MoU on Economic and Technical Cooperation and the MoU on the Development Plan 2025-2029.

Speaking at a programme held at the Peking University, Oli on Wednesday said that Nepal would reap benefits from the Belt and Road Initiative.

Prime Minister Oli also called Chinese investors to invest in Nepal.

Oli said that he also requested Chinese people to visit Nepal and Chinese investors to invest in the country.

During the visit, China pledged to provide USD 20 million US dollars (NRs. 2.70 billion) grant assistance besides RMB 500 million (NRs. 9.34 billion) grant announced by President Xi, Oli said. PTI

