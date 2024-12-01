Kathmandu [Nepal], December 1 (ANI): Nepal recorded a total of 62 per cent voter turnout in the local-level by-polls held on Sunday, as announced by the Election Commission.

The bye-elections were conducted to fill 41 vacant local-level positions across various regions of the country.

In a release issued as voting closed at 5 pm (Local Time), the Election Commission said that a voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded on the day of the election.

"The election has been conducted in a peaceful manner. As per the preliminary reports, 62 per cent of the 2 lakh 26 thousand 799 eligible voters exercised their franchise," the Election Commission stated in its announcement, reassuring that the election process went smoothly.

In Kathmandu's Ward No. 16, however, voter turnout was recorded at 50 per cent, a figure also confirmed by the Election Commission.

The bye-elections covered several important local positions, including one mayor, one deputy mayor, two rural municipality chairs, four deputy chairs, and 33 ward chairperson positions across various regions of the country.

A total of 376 candidates, representing a diverse range of 20 political parties and independents, contested these elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)