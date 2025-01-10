Tel Aviv [Israel], January 10 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister of Israel Benyamin Netanyahu said in a statement, "As we promised - the Houthis are paying, and will continue to pay, a heavy price for their aggression against us."

The statement comes after the Israeli military struck several Houthi targets in Yemen today.

"Today we struck terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist regime along the western coastal strip and deep inside Yemen," Netanyahu said.

"The Houthis are an Iranian proxy and they serve the terrorist objectives of the Iranian axis in the Middle East. They pose a danger to Israel and the entire region, including threatening global freedom of navigation.

I repeat: we will not tolerate attacks on our citizens and our state.

We will act with determination and force against any entity that threatens the State of Israel - anywhere and anytime necessary." (ANI/TPS)

