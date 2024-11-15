Baku [Azerbaijan], November 15 (ANI): Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), represented India at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 15-16, 2024.

The event gathered global leaders and stakeholders to tackle pressing issues related to climate change and environmental sustainability.

Also Read | Princess Yuriko Dies: Oldest Member of Japanese Imperial Family and Great-Aunt of Emperor Naruhito, Princess Yuriko Passes Away at Age of 101 in Tokyo Hospital.

In his address, Justice Shrivastava underscored the critical role of the judiciary in enforcing environmental laws, focusing on key areas such as forest protection, climate change mitigation, and pollution control.

He emphasized that judicial mechanisms are essential to holding governments and industries accountable for their environmental responsibilities, ensuring compliance with international environmental agreements, and promoting a culture of sustainability.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 36-Year-Old Man Trafficked to Myanmar via Thailand Under False Pretense of IT Job, Physically Assaulted After Refusing To Participate in Cybercrime.

Justice Shrivastava also called for stronger collaboration between national courts and international legal frameworks to address the intertwined challenges of climate change and environmental degradation. His participation at COP 29 reaffirmed India's commitment to global environmental cooperation and highlighted the judiciary's pivotal role in advancing the nation's environmental governance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)