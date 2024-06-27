Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Matteson, Jun 27 (AP) Emergency officials ordered an evacuation after a freight train derailed in suburban Chicago on Thursday.

The train derailed in the village of Matteson around 10:30 am, WGN-TV reported. No injuries have been reported.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden, Donald Trump To Face Off in First Presidential Debate.

Workers are trying to determine whether any hazardous materials have leaked from the train. Officials ordered residents within a mile of the incident to evacuate.

A message on the village's Facebook page warns people to plan to for a “long-term” evacuation and take medication and supplies with them when they leave.

Also Read | Google Translate Gets 110 New Languages Including Cantonese, Tamazight and NKo Spoken by Over 614 Million Speakers.

Messages The Associated Press left for village officials and Matteson Police Chief Michael Jones seeking more details weren't immediately returned.

WLS-TV reported that the train is part of the Canadian National Railway Company. Messages left with the company weren't immediately returned. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)